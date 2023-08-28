Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Receives $7.08 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.08.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 78.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $6.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.07. Joby Aviation has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $11.98.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Joby Aviation Company Profile
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
