Brokerages Set Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON) Target Price at $53.78

Shares of Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.78.
IRON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Disc Medicine Opco from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Disc Medicine Opco from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Disc Medicine Opco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Disc Medicine Opco in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine Opco by 2,709.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IRON stock opened at $55.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.02. Disc Medicine Opco has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $57.70.
Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine Opco will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.
Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.
