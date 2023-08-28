Head-To-Head Survey: Heart Test Laboratories (HSCS) & The Competition

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) is one of 48 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Heart Test Laboratories to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Test Laboratories N/A -644.85% -148.59% Heart Test Laboratories Competitors -106.70% -145.46% -25.23%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 2 0 3.00 Heart Test Laboratories Competitors 345 1072 2101 90 2.54

This is a summary of current recommendations for Heart Test Laboratories and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Heart Test Laboratories presently has a consensus price target of $3.15, suggesting a potential upside of 370.15%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 143.28%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Heart Test Laboratories has a beta of 3.92, suggesting that its share price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heart Test Laboratories’ competitors have a beta of 0.92, suggesting that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Test Laboratories N/A -$6.35 million -0.82 Heart Test Laboratories Competitors $1.17 billion $91.52 million 43.30

Heart Test Laboratories’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Heart Test Laboratories. Heart Test Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Heart Test Laboratories competitors beat Heart Test Laboratories on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

