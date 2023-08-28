LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Receives $8.32 Average Price Target from Brokerages

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.32.

LFST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LFST

Insider Activity at LifeStance Health Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $43,023.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Warren Gouk sold 45,984 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $411,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,925,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,037,538.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $43,023.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 450,071 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,615 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $922,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LFST opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73. LifeStance Health Group has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.