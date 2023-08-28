Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) CEO Sells $250,000.00 in Stock

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,263,042 shares in the company, valued at $26,315,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Information Services Group Price Performance

III stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Information Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $6.21.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.16 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 18.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Institutional Trading of Information Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of III. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Information Services Group by 108,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Featured Articles

