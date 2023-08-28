Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director Purchases $245,700.00 in Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.14 per share, with a total value of $245,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,853.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $49.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.37.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

CBSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 49.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

