Brokerages Set Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Target Price at $26.73

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.73.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of PEAK opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.53. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $545.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 50,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

