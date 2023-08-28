Insider Selling: Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) VP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,732.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $119.68 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $113.28 and a one year high of $160.26. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.70.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

