Loop Capital Raises Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $235.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WDAY. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Workday from $258.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $245.71.

Workday stock opened at $236.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.75. Workday has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $240.18. The company has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of -493.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Workday by 59.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,683 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $310,767,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at about $259,080,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Workday by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,598,000 after purchasing an additional 725,609 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

