DA Davidson Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $280.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WDAY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $258.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $245.71.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $236.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -493.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.75. Workday has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $240.18.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total transaction of $1,020,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,644,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total transaction of $1,020,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,644,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at about $479,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 83.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 54,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,401,000 after buying an additional 24,997 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 5,011.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 81,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after buying an additional 79,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

