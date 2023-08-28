Insider Selling: Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) CFO Sells $292,035.80 in Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 14,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $292,035.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,810,183.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eva Renee Barnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 19th, Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,725 shares of Immunovant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $67,961.50.

IMVT stock opened at $20.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 0.90. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $25.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,925 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,932,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 787,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,934,000 after acquiring an additional 264,855 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IMVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Immunovant from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Immunovant from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

