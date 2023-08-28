Insider Selling: Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Sells $359,397.56 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $359,397.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,911,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,340,637.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Paylocity Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $198.05 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $160.00 and a one year high of $269.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.41. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.22 and a beta of 1.11.
Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $308.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.43 million. Analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the first quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 135.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paylocity Company Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.
See Also
