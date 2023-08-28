Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells $325,679.28 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $325,679.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,625,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,209,148.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE PCOR opened at $63.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.26. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $76.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.69 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 59.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital cut Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.07.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

