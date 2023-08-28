AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Insider Sells $374,312.47 in Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total value of $374,312.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,532.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

AptarGroup stock opened at $127.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.02 and a 200-day moving average of $117.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $127.68.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $895.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.89 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 24,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth $2,674,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.83.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Featured Articles

