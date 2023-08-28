Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells 3,660 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $389,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,152,557.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:TNET opened at $106.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.60 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.00.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.45. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on TriNet Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen raised TriNet Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.17.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

