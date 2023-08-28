Mathieu Moreau Sells 5,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) VP Mathieu Moreau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total value of $413,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,771.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mathieu Moreau also recently made the following trade(s):

Get XPEL alerts:

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Mathieu Moreau sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $424,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Mathieu Moreau sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $424,400.00.

On Monday, August 21st, Mathieu Moreau sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $414,900.00.

On Monday, August 21st, Mathieu Moreau sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $414,900.00.

XPEL Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $83.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.17. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.13 and a 1-year high of $87.46. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. XPEL had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on XPEL from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPEL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 114.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,425,000 after buying an additional 1,454,820 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in XPEL during the 1st quarter worth about $21,921,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in XPEL by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,328,000 after purchasing an additional 411,462 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in XPEL by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 538,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,607,000 after purchasing an additional 340,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in XPEL by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,796,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,545,000 after purchasing an additional 311,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.