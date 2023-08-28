Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Short Interest Update

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the July 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACXP opened at $1.87 on Monday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The company has a market cap of $24.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Acurx Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

