Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Director Sells $6,169,825.80 in Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) Director Anil Seetharam sold 50,202 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $6,169,825.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,239,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,318,450.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anil Seetharam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Anil Seetharam sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $18,732,000.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

NYSE WMS opened at $122.40 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.02 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.08 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 9.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 100,700.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 135,944,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,467,742,000 after buying an additional 135,809,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,821 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2,077.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,566,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,116,000 after purchasing an additional 761,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,137,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,255,000 after purchasing an additional 742,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

