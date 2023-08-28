Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Insider Sells $451,770.00 in Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) insider John D. Walker III sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $451,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,081.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CENT stock opened at $44.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,270,000 after acquiring an additional 54,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 781,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,073,000 after buying an additional 18,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 520.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,890,000 after buying an additional 579,838 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after buying an additional 23,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet



Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

