Andrew Blattman Purchases 69,372 Shares of IPH Limited (ASX:IPH) Stock

IPH Limited (ASX:IPH – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Blattman acquired 69,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$7.73 ($4.96) per share, with a total value of A$536,245.56 ($343,747.15).

IPH Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.79, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.19.

IPH Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from IPH’s previous Final dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. IPH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.00%.

About IPH

IPH Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides intellectual property (IP) services and products in Australia and internationally. It operates through three segments: Intellectual Property Services Australia & New Zealand, Intellectual Property Services Asia, and Adjacent Businesses. The company offers IP services related to the provision of filing, prosecution, enforcement, and management of patents, designs, trademarks, and other IP; and develops autonomous timekeeping software under the subscription license model.

Featured Articles

