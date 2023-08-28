Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Insider Sells $732,236.25 in Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,107.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $135.52 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $74.22 and a 52-week high of $143.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.19 and a 200 day moving average of $113.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.92.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 9.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 245.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

