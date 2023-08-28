RXO (RXO) vs. Its Competitors Financial Analysis

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) is one of 33 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare RXO to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
91.3% of RXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of RXO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares RXO and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|RXO
|$4.80 billion
|$92.00 million
|172.38
|RXO Competitors
|$3.88 billion
|$236.79 million
|27.18
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RXO and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|RXO
|1
|12
|5
|0
|2.22
|RXO Competitors
|100
|862
|1437
|28
|2.57
RXO presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.40%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 44.30%. Given RXO’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RXO has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares RXO and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|RXO
|0.28%
|9.50%
|3.37%
|RXO Competitors
|-2,727.90%
|9.77%
|-4.17%
Summary
RXO competitors beat RXO on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
RXO Company Profile
RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc. was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.