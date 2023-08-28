Contrasting Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) & Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO)

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) and Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Commvault Systems has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otonomo Technologies has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Commvault Systems and Otonomo Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commvault Systems 0 4 2 0 2.33 Otonomo Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Commvault Systems presently has a consensus target price of $77.60, suggesting a potential upside of 13.72%. Otonomo Technologies has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 563.72%. Given Otonomo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Otonomo Technologies is more favorable than Commvault Systems.

This table compares Commvault Systems and Otonomo Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commvault Systems $784.59 million 3.82 -$35.77 million ($0.61) -111.87 Otonomo Technologies $6.99 million 4.59 -$131.07 million N/A N/A

Commvault Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Otonomo Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Commvault Systems and Otonomo Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commvault Systems -3.40% 17.69% 4.99% Otonomo Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Commvault Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of Otonomo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Commvault Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Otonomo Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls. It also provides Commvault HyperScale X, an easy-to-deploy scale-out solution; and Metallic Recovery Reserve, an easy button to adopt secure and scalable cloud storage in minutes. In addition, the company provides technology consulting, Ransomware recovery, education, and remote managed services. Further, it sells appliances that integrate the software with hardware for use in a range of business needs and use cases; and offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, and installation services, as well as customer education and as-a-service under the Metallic brand. The company sells its products and services directly through its sales force, and indirectly through its network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers to large enterprises, small or med-sized businesses, and government agencies. It supports customers in a range of industries, including banking, insurance and financial services, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical services, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. Commvault Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

About Otonomo Technologies

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform for car manufacturers, drivers, insurance carriers, and service providers. Its Smart Mobility Data Platform provides access to a range of proprietary and patented mobility data solutions for customers' products and services. The company offers automotive data, such as doors state, battery voltage, or remaining fuel to driving data; traffic data, including traffic management, location intelligence, business research, smart cities and urban planning, navigation, and safety and emergency solutions; road signs data, comprising driver alerts, municipal maintenance, mapping services, and urban planning for smart cities; hazard data, which include mapping, road safety, accident investigation and prediction, smart cities, and route optimization; and commercial fleet data, such as business and financial research, and industrial analysis, as well as BMW car data and BMW car data for fleets. In addition, it offers customization, research, and analytical services; and licenses software. It serves in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

