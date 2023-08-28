Head to Head Contrast: Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) versus Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF)

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Free Report) and Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Park Lawn and Rover Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Lawn 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rover Group 0 3 3 0 2.50

Park Lawn currently has a consensus target price of $32.70, suggesting a potential upside of 102.48%. Rover Group has a consensus target price of $6.83, suggesting a potential upside of 6.94%. Given Park Lawn’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Park Lawn is more favorable than Rover Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Lawn N/A N/A N/A Rover Group -7.46% 1.60% 1.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Park Lawn and Rover Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

78.5% of Rover Group shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of Rover Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Park Lawn and Rover Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Lawn N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rover Group $174.01 million 6.68 -$21.98 million ($0.08) -79.88

Park Lawn has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rover Group.

Summary

Rover Group beats Park Lawn on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Rover Group

Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

