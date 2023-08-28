Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells 10,960 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $748,458.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, July 28th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $806,765.60.

On Thursday, July 13th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $776,844.80.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $749,664.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $222,262.56.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $210,140.32.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $67.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.92. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $89.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of -0.21.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZM. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 90,648.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,660,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,650 shares in the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,156,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,860 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

