Insider Selling: IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Sells $846,615.00 in Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $846,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,287,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,827,754.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, July 24th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $1,076,460.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $1,103,767.50.

On Monday, June 26th, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $1,083,720.00.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $102.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.32. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $339.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Huntington National Bank raised its position in IPG Photonics by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 59.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

