CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) and Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Financial Analysis

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) and Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Partners and Bioceres Crop Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Partners 30.50% 63.19% 21.98% Bioceres Crop Solutions 3.56% 5.37% 1.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CVR Partners and Bioceres Crop Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Partners $777.98 million 1.04 $286.80 million $22.45 3.42 Bioceres Crop Solutions $415.93 million 1.70 -$7.20 million $0.20 55.85

Volatility and Risk

CVR Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Bioceres Crop Solutions. CVR Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bioceres Crop Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

CVR Partners has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioceres Crop Solutions has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.5% of CVR Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CVR Partners and Bioceres Crop Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Bioceres Crop Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bioceres Crop Solutions has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 126.80%. Given Bioceres Crop Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bioceres Crop Solutions is more favorable than CVR Partners.

Summary

CVR Partners beats Bioceres Crop Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVR Partners

(Get Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. CVR Partners, LP was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas. CVR Partners, LP operates as a subsidiary of CVR Energy, Inc.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops. The Crop Protection segment develops, produces, and markets Rizoderma, adjuvants, therapies, herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and baits. The Crop Nutrition segment develops, produces, commercializes, and sells inoculants, bio-inductors, and biological and microgranulated fertilizers. The company also offers HB4, a drought tolerant seed technology program. It operates in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, the United States, Paraguay, South Africa, France, Uruguay, and internationally. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rosario, Argentina.

