Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) versus Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Head-To-Head Survey

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Emergent BioSolutions and Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent BioSolutions -56.63% -23.29% -10.38% Hepion Pharmaceuticals N/A -102.98% -79.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Emergent BioSolutions and Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent BioSolutions $1.12 billion 0.21 -$223.80 million ($12.08) -0.38 Hepion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$42.20 million ($11.80) -0.61

Risk and Volatility

Hepion Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Emergent BioSolutions. Hepion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emergent BioSolutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Emergent BioSolutions has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Emergent BioSolutions and Hepion Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent BioSolutions 1 2 2 0 2.20 Hepion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 516.74%. Given Emergent BioSolutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Emergent BioSolutions is more favorable than Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.6% of Emergent BioSolutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Emergent BioSolutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Emergent BioSolutions

(Get Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care. The company offers ACAM2000, a smallpox vaccine; Anthrasil to for inhalational anthrax; Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent to treat botulinum disease; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Ebanga, a monoclonal antibody to treat infection caused by Zaire ebolavirus; raxibacumab injection for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; reactive skin decontamination lotion kits; TEMBEXA for the treatment of human smallpox disease; Trobigard, an auto-injector atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride auto-injector for the emergency treatment of known or suspected exposure to nerve agents; and vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses complications from smallpox vaccine. It also provides NARCAN, a nasal spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vivotif, an oral vaccine for typhoid fever; and Vaxchora, a single-dose oral vaccine to treat cholera. In addition, the company is developing AV7909, an anthrax vaccine; CGRD-001, a pralidoxime chloride/atropine auto-injector; CHIKV VLP, a chikungunya virus VLP vaccine; EBS-LASV; EGRD-001, a diazepam auto-injector; SIAN, an antidote for the initial treatment of acute poisoning of cyanide; and UniFlu, a universal influenza vaccine. Further, it provides contract development and manufacturing services comprising drug substance and product manufacturing, and packaging, as well as technology transfer, process, and analytical development services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms. The company was formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2019. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.