Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) and Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF) Financial Analysis

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) and Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sendas Distribuidora and Seven & i, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sendas Distribuidora 0 0 1 0 3.00 Seven & i 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sendas Distribuidora $10.56 billion 0.33 $236.31 million $0.66 19.26 Seven & i N/A N/A N/A 197.96 0.21

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and Seven & i’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sendas Distribuidora has higher revenue and earnings than Seven & i. Seven & i is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sendas Distribuidora, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and Seven & i’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sendas Distribuidora 1.49% 23.17% 2.31% Seven & i N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Seven & i shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sendas Distribuidora shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Sendas Distribuidora pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Seven & i pays an annual dividend of 57.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 139.9%. Sendas Distribuidora pays out 12.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seven & i pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Sendas Distribuidora beats Seven & i on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. It sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others. The company engages in the operation of convenience stores comprising directly managed corporate stores and franchised stores; retail business that provides daily life necessities, such as food and other daily necessities and dollar merchandise and services; banking, leasing, and credit card business; and real estate business. Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

