Insider Selling: A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) CEO Sells 12,917 Shares of Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 1.4 %

AOS stock opened at $69.75 on Monday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on AOS

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 93.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth about $38,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 74.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.