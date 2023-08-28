Head-To-Head Comparison: JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) versus Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX)

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) and Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JG Boswell 0 0 0 0 N/A Bioceres Crop Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bioceres Crop Solutions has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 126.80%. Given Bioceres Crop Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bioceres Crop Solutions is more favorable than JG Boswell.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JG Boswell N/A N/A N/A Bioceres Crop Solutions 3.56% 5.37% 1.98%

Valuation and Earnings

Profitability

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JG Boswell N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bioceres Crop Solutions $415.93 million 1.70 -$7.20 million $0.20 55.85

JG Boswell has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bioceres Crop Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.9% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Bioceres Crop Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bioceres Crop Solutions beats JG Boswell on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JG Boswell

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops. The Crop Protection segment develops, produces, and markets Rizoderma, adjuvants, therapies, herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and baits. The Crop Nutrition segment develops, produces, commercializes, and sells inoculants, bio-inductors, and biological and microgranulated fertilizers. The company also offers HB4, a drought tolerant seed technology program. It operates in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, the United States, Paraguay, South Africa, France, Uruguay, and internationally. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rosario, Argentina.

