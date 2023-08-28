Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Sells $946,500.00 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) EVP Andrea Salvato sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $946,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,661.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Liberty Global Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $17.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.89). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBTYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LBTYA

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Liberty Global by 40.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Liberty Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Liberty Global by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

