Insider Buying: NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) CEO Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) CEO Lloyd M. Yates purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $1,057,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NiSource Price Performance

NI stock opened at $26.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.44%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 104,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 30,519 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 12.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,564,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,780,000 after purchasing an additional 176,175 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in NiSource by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 672,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,393,000 after acquiring an additional 53,642 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in NiSource by 130.1% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 383,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 217,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 11.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 212,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 21,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

View Our Latest Report on NI

About NiSource

(Get Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.