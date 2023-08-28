McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Insider Sells $1,265,423.74 in Stock

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,867.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE MCD opened at $284.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $291.09 and its 200-day moving average is $284.49. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $207.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.