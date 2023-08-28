S. Lux 2005 Irrevocable Tr Ann Sells 10,000 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) insider S. Lux 2005 Irrevocable Tr Ann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $1,191,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,458 shares in the company, valued at $73,118,059.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $119.00 on Monday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.68 and a 52 week high of $125.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $209.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

MGPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 289.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

