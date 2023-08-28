StockNews.com Lowers Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Logistics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of Universal Logistics stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.08. Universal Logistics has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $412.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.10 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 28.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

In other news, Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 14,303,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $352,163,815.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,141,289.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

