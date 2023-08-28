Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Cut to “Hold” at Morningstar

Morningstar lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$130.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$129.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$134.43 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$133.96.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

TSE RY opened at C$121.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$168.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$116.75 and a one year high of C$140.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$126.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$129.31.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C($0.14). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of C$13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.88 billion. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8507317 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Bank of Canada

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.02, for a total value of C$545,374.62.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

