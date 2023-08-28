S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of STBA opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.50. S&T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.75.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $102.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.50 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 31.68%. Equities analysts predict that S&T Bancorp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STBA. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 92.4% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 23,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 169.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Stories

