Cormark Trims Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Target Price to C$142.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$143.00 to C$142.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.66 EPS.

RY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. CIBC decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$129.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a reduce rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$140.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$133.96.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.3 %

TSE:RY opened at C$121.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$168.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$116.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$140.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$126.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$129.31.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C($0.14). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of C$13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.88 billion. Research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8507317 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 53.41%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Bank of Canada

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.02, for a total transaction of C$545,374.62.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.