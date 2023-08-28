Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Down 46.3% in August

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the July 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Vivendi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vivendi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.32.

VIVHY stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70.

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, Generosity and Solidarity, and Corporate segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

