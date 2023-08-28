Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Petco Health and Wellness from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.95. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $128,843,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,109.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,305,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after buying an additional 4,110,147 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 598.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,142,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,966,000 after buying an additional 2,692,542 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,579,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth $21,521,000. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

