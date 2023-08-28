InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) PT Raised to GBX 6,000 at Barclays

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 5,900 ($75.27) to GBX 6,000 ($76.55) in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($79.10) to GBX 6,300 ($80.38) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,850 ($74.64) to GBX 5,390 ($68.77) in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,955.71 ($75.99).

Shares of LON:IHG opened at GBX 5,878 ($74.99) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,592 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,494.38. The company has a market capitalization of £9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2,099.29, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.97. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,224 ($53.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,100 ($77.83).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.67%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,071.43%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

