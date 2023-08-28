Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Short Interest Update

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the July 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Victory Oilfield Tech Price Performance
OTCMKTS VYEY opened at $0.57 on Monday. Victory Oilfield Tech has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26.
About Victory Oilfield Tech
