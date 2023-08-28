Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Short Interest Update

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the July 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Victory Oilfield Tech Price Performance

OTCMKTS VYEY opened at $0.57 on Monday. Victory Oilfield Tech has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to the oilfield operators for drill and weight pipes, tubing, and drill collars, as well as grinding services.

