Short Interest in Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Increases By 73.5%

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 501,100 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the July 31st total of 288,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 556.8 days.

Demant A/S Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WILLF stock opened at $42.50 on Monday. Demant A/S has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

