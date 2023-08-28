Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Short Interest Up 198.8% in August

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 198.8% from the July 31st total of 485,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Esports Entertainment Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMBL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 36,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 303,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 68,351 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,205,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 989,507 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 29,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Esports Entertainment Group Price Performance

GMBL opened at $0.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $51.90.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.