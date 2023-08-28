CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Short Interest Up 196.0% in August

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 196.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CareCloud Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLDP opened at $26.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

CareCloud Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

