Short Interest in GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Increases By 200.0%

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GB Sciences Stock Performance
GBLX stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. GB Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.03.
GB Sciences Company Profile
