Short Interest in GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Increases By 200.0%

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GB Sciences Stock Performance

GBLX stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. GB Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.03.

Get GB Sciences alerts:

GB Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

GB Sciences, Inc, a phytomedical research and biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of plant-based medicines. The company offers cannabinoid-inspired medicines and complex therapeutic mixtures for the prescription drug market. Its intellectual property covers a range of medical conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, chronic pain, COVID-related cytokine release syndrome, depression/anxiety, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs.

Receive News & Ratings for GB Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.