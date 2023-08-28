CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Update

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CKX Lands Stock Performance

Shares of CKX stock opened at $12.35 on Monday. CKX Lands has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. CKX Lands had a negative net margin of 102.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%.

Institutional Trading of CKX Lands

CKX Lands Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CKX Lands stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CKX Lands, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CKX Free Report ) by 251.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.23% of CKX Lands worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

