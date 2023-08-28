CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Update

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
CKX Lands Stock Performance
Shares of CKX stock opened at $12.35 on Monday. CKX Lands has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $12.45.
CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. CKX Lands had a negative net margin of 102.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%.
CKX Lands Company Profile
CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.
