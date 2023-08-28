Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ) Short Interest Up 200.0% in August

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Direct Selling Acquisition Trading Down 0.5 %

DSAQ stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. Direct Selling Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Get Direct Selling Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direct Selling Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $2,402,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition by 78.8% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 446,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 196,962 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in Direct Selling Acquisition in the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition by 18.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 329,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 50,894 shares during the period. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Direct Selling Acquisition Company Profile

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Selling Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Selling Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.