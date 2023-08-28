Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ) Short Interest Up 200.0% in August

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Direct Selling Acquisition Trading Down 0.5 %
DSAQ stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. Direct Selling Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.
Institutional Trading of Direct Selling Acquisition
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $2,402,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition by 78.8% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 446,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 196,962 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in Direct Selling Acquisition in the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition by 18.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 329,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 50,894 shares during the period. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Direct Selling Acquisition Company Profile
Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.
