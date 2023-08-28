Short Interest in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN) Decreases By 40.0%

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the July 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ExcelFin Acquisition Stock Performance

ExcelFin Acquisition stock opened at $10.55 on Monday. ExcelFin Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExcelFin Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ExcelFin Acquisition by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 434,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 329,729 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC lifted its holdings in ExcelFin Acquisition by 875.0% in the 1st quarter. Kim LLC now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 875,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $513,000.

About ExcelFin Acquisition

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

